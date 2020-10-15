Menu
HISTORIC German backpacker Simone Strobel was found murdered in Lismore in 2005. Photo Contributed
Crime

BREAKING: Fresh development in backpacker murder

Liana Boss
15th Oct 2020 5:10 AM

THE State Government is expected to announce a reward for information into the death of German backpacker Simone Strobel.

The announcement, expected to occur today, will involve a "significant reward" for information regarding the homicide which took place more than 15 years ago.

Simone, 25, was last seen alive at the Lismore Tourist Caravan Park on Friday, February 11, 2005.

Her body was found hidden under palm fronts at a sportsground less than 100m away from the caravan park six days later, on February 17, 2005.

 

<< WATCH: Lismore's most notorious unsolved murder >>

<< 15 years later, we're still asking 'what happened to Simone?' >> 

Then-State Coroner Paul McMahon found at a 2007 coronial inquest that there was significant evidence to lay charges over her death.

Strike Force Howea was formed in February 2005, involving detectives from Richmond Police District, with assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, the Wuerzburg Criminal Police and the Prosecutor´s Office in Wuerzburg.

As strike force detectives continue their investigation, the NSW Government will announce a significant reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Simone's homicide.

The announcement will come later today.

simone strobel
Lismore Northern Star

