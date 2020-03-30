Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TAS_MER_NEWS_CORONAUPDATE_29MAR20
TAS_MER_NEWS_CORONAUPDATE_29MAR20
Health

State rocked by first virus death

by DAVID KILLICK
30th Mar 2020 7:03 PM

TASMANIA has recorded its first death from coronavirus..

Premier Peter Gutwein revealed the death of an elderly woman in the state's North-West at his morning media briefing today.

He passed on his condolences to the woman's family and said the coroner will investigate the her death.

Mr Gutwein said he was "extraordinarly saddened" by the news.

"Unfortunately .... this will not be the last death," he said.

"There will be more deaths as this gets away form us, there will be more families burying loved ones. Now is the time to step up and take responsibility."

Mr Gutwein said federal restrictions which limited gatherings to two people would be enforced in Tasmania from midnight tonight.

In addition, all Tasmanians will be required to stay at home for the next four weeks.

They will only be allowed outside to buy food, to go to school or work, to get essential supplies or to check on a neighbour.

Mr Gutwein said police will arrest and charge those who disobey the rules.

"These are tough measures but they are done with Tasmanian's health, wellbeing and safety as our top priority," Mr Gutwein said.

"I want to be clear: If we follow the rules, if we stay home, we will save lives.

"Let's ensure that we don't get to the same position that other countries have had to where a full social and economic shutdown is required.

"It gives me no pleasure to do this … but if we are to do all in our power to stop the coronavirus in Tasmania, we must abide by the rules."

Mr Gutwein said there were seven people currently in government-run quarantine detention.

Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said health authorities were trying to trace the contacts of two people with coronavirus in the Devonport area for whom the cause of infection was not known.

He said the top priority at present was to delay the establishment of the disease in Tasmania, and to slow its transmission in the community.

david.killick@news.com.au

Originally published as State rocked by first virus death

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus death covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton renters safe thanks to PM’s eviction freeze: Agents

        premium_icon Gatton renters safe thanks to PM’s eviction freeze: Agents

        News Gatton real estate agency explains how six-month ban on evictions will impact renters.

        Coronavirus Gatton: Everything you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: Everything you need to know today

        Health New QLD COVID-19 hotspot revealed

        Top-placed candidates confident of securing seats

        premium_icon Top-placed candidates confident of securing seats

        Politics The top-polling candidates in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley have claimed victory...

        Lockyer mum driven to make antiviral hand sanitiser

        premium_icon Lockyer mum driven to make antiviral hand sanitiser

        News Everywhere between Ispwich and Toowoomba was sold out of the product.