Menu
Login
Billy Slater will retire from his rep career in game III.
Billy Slater will retire from his rep career in game III.
Rugby League

LIVE: Queensland seek Game III redemption

by Staff writers
11th Jul 2018 7:16 PM

GAME III of State of Origin at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium will kick off at 8pm tonight.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has branded the term "dead rubber" dirty words as the Maroons look to avoid a series whitewash in State of Origin.

It's captain Billy Slater's last Origin appearance and Walters says his team is doing everything it can to ensure a Blues clean sweep doesn't happen.

"No one wants to be tagged with that," Walters said of a possible 3-0 series defeat.

Ladbrokes has NSW as firm favourites at $1.68 to win the game. Queensland are at $2.25.

Some 50,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG BELOW: 

general-seniors-news origin 2018 queensland maroons state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Information sessions to focus on reliable farm workers

    Information sessions to focus on reliable farm workers

    News Learn about the benefits of using the government's seasonal worker program at your farm

    Picker costs bring vegetable growers together

    Picker costs bring vegetable growers together

    News Push for farmers to send vital message to supermarkets

    Lockyer's first off-leash dog park ready to open

    Lockyer's first off-leash dog park ready to open

    Pets & Animals Works on the facility began at the end of May.

    Is upgrade at deadly intersection enough?

    Is upgrade at deadly intersection enough?

    News Opinions are divided on troublesome intersection

    Local Partners