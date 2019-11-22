State of fire emergency stays as fires continue to burn

DANGER: A state of fire emergency declaration remains in place in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset. Photo: Ali Kuchel

DANGER: A state of fire emergency declaration remains in place in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset. Photo: Ali Kuchel

THE state of fire emergency has lifted in some areas of Queensland, but conditions in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are still too dangerous for firefighters to lift it here.

Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Mike Wassing said the declaration would remain until conditions were deemed safe.

“The State of Fire Emergency Declaration now applies only to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Ipswich, Southern Downs and Scenic Rim local government areas,” Mr Wassing said.

“Significant blazes continue to burn in these areas and the bushfire risk remains high, which is why the declaration will continue until further notice.”

Rural Fire Service West Moreton area director Paul Storrs said with drought conditions leaving the country extremely dry, fires could because extremely dangerous despite an improvement in the weather conditions.

“Fires can be unpredictable, even if the weather is temporarily improving,” Mr Storrs said.

“Until that pattern changes and we can get these fires to die off, the state is going to stay in place.”

He said it was vital for residents to remain alert and review their bushfire survival plans.

The State of Fire Emergency prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite, including the use of power tools, barbecues and naked flames outdoors.