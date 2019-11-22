Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DANGER: A state of fire emergency declaration remains in place in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset. Photo: Ali Kuchel
DANGER: A state of fire emergency declaration remains in place in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset. Photo: Ali Kuchel
News

State of fire emergency stays as fires continue to burn

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 11:52 AM

THE state of fire emergency has lifted in some areas of Queensland, but conditions in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are still too dangerous for firefighters to lift it here.

Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Mike Wassing said the declaration would remain until conditions were deemed safe.

“The State of Fire Emergency Declaration now applies only to Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Ipswich, Southern Downs and Scenic Rim local government areas,” Mr Wassing said.

“Significant blazes continue to burn in these areas and the bushfire risk remains high, which is why the declaration will continue until further notice.”

Rural Fire Service West Moreton area director Paul Storrs said with drought conditions leaving the country extremely dry, fires could because extremely dangerous despite an improvement in the weather conditions.

“Fires can be unpredictable, even if the weather is temporarily improving,” Mr Storrs said.

“Until that pattern changes and we can get these fires to die off, the state is going to stay in place.”

He said it was vital for residents to remain alert and review their bushfire survival plans.

The State of Fire Emergency prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite, including the use of power tools, barbecues and naked flames outdoors.

fire bans lockyer valley somerset region state of fire emergency
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

        premium_icon 80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

        News REVEALED: There will be more than 80 jobs brought in off the back of the Bunnings project at Plainland

        Missing 81yo man found safe, well after large-scale search

        Missing 81yo man found safe, well after large-scale search

        Breaking 81yo found safe and well after large-scale search

        This driver proved to be no shining light

        premium_icon This driver proved to be no shining light

        News He turned off his headlights and sped away on a Toowoomba street.

        Love changes everything for one born-again farmer

        Love changes everything for one born-again farmer

        News A childhood of helping out on dad’s hobby farm nearly ruined the industry for...