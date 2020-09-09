Menu
Mackay MP Tim Mulherin when he announced his retirement from politics. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
People and Places

State Funeral honours planned for Mr Mackay next week

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
9th Sep 2020 6:40 PM
COMMUNITY champion Tim Mulherin is expected to be farewelled in a State Funeral on Tuesday.

The Mackay Hospital and Health Service chairman and former Mackay MP died in the early hours of Monday morning after a battle with lung cancer.

Mr Mulherin’s funeral will be invitation-only at St Patricks Church because COVID rules restrict the final farewell to 100 people.

But the funeral also will be livestreamed to the Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre for those not attending the church.

People will need to register online before the event with all their details to meet COVID requirements.

Tickets will be issued and people will be able to sit in their social groups.

Doors will open at 9am so everyone is seated for the beginning of the service at 10am.

Harrup Park Country Club will host a wake from noon but it will be limited in stages over the afternoon to meet COVID regulations.

Immediate family and invited attendees will take precedence, followed by those who registered to attend at the MECC.

A State Funeral is held to honour prominent people, usually high-ranking public officials, who have given long and outstanding service to the state.

Mr Mulherin’s family has accepted the State Government’s offer to hold a State Funeral.

