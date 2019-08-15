Menu
COO COO: Two levels of government have been at loggerheads over leasing arrangements and a pigeon problem. Tom Threadingham
News

State department and council butt heads over pigeon problem

Dominic Elsome
by
15th Aug 2019 6:30 PM

TWO levels of government have been at loggerheads over leasing arrangements and pigeons.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has been involved in "lengthy negotiations” with Biosecurity Queensland over the leasing and usage of the former Laidley Depot site

Biosecurity Qld uses the site as a base for storing vehicles and mustering of crews involved in the delivery of the fire ant treatment program in the area.

Lease negotiations became protracted when Biosecurity Qld began requesting increased access and for improvements to be made to the facilities.

One of the request included pigeon proofing a shed on site, but officers determined this would be a waste of money.

