Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clive Palmer has called on the state government to help Queensland Nickel get access to the Port of Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Clive Palmer has called on the state government to help Queensland Nickel get access to the Port of Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

State cops spray over port deal

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
8th Oct 2020 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer has accused the state government of stifling job creation in Townsville by stalling Queensland Nickel's access to the Port of Townsville

Mr Palmer (pictured) has been in negotiations with the port to restart his Yabulu refinery imports, but the billionaire has claimed the state government is getting in the way of a solution. It is a claim the state government denies.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the port was working in good faith with Palmer-owned Queensland Nickel and was ready to negotiate an agreement. "If the Queensland Labor government was serious about jobs it should allow Queensland Nickel access to the Port of Townsville," Mr Palmer said.

The mining magnate is seeking the same terms and conditions for a new lease that it had operated previously.

Mr Bailey said it was up to Mr Palmer and his business to negotiate an agreement with the port.

Originally published as State cops spray over port deal

More Stories

clive palmer queensland election 2020 queensland politics trade united australia party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Premium Content Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Business AFTER closing its popular cafe in a bid to reduce competition between businesses, council have put out the call for someone to run the facility.

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        Politics CANDIDATES challenging the seat of Lockyer debate in online forum

        ‘It’s what I’ve done forever’: Gatton grazier’s life on land

        Premium Content ‘It’s what I’ve done forever’: Gatton grazier’s life on land

        Community EACH Wednesday, you’ll find Bill Hallas at the Silverdale saleyard – regardless of...

        Man dies after being struck by car in Gatton

        Premium Content Man dies after being struck by car in Gatton

        News AN elderly man has died in hospital after he was hit by a car in Gatton.