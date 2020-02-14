STASHED: Nearly 60g of weed in glovebox after Nimbin trip

DOUBLE WHAMMY: A Gatton driver was found behind the wheel while his license was suspended and with traces of marijuana in his system.

DECIDING it was time she take addressing her mental health issues into her own hands, Jessika Bockholt made a trip to Nimbin in NSW to stock up on weed.

The Toowoomba woman sourced the goods but she didn’t make it home without running into trouble on the home stretch.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Bockholt was pulled over at 2.15pm on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale on December 29.

They tested the 33-year-old for drugs and the results showed marijuana in her system.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said that when police opened the car door, they smelled “burnt cannabis”.

“The vehicle she was driving was detained and police, with the assistance of (Bockholt), located a clipseal bag containing cannabis in the glovebox,” Sgt Windsor said.

The bag contained nearly 60 grams of marijuana.

Bockholt told police where she had bought the drugs and said it had happened just that morning.

“She said she was self-medicating for mental health,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Bockholt had no criminal history and very little traffic history.

Bockholt pleaded guilty to drug possession and drug driving.

Her lawyer told Magistrate Kay Ryan that since the day his client was charged by police, she had spoken to a psychiatrist to seek legal medication.

“She says she’s been clean without any drug use for the past 47 days,” the lawyer said.

Ms Ryan told Bockholt that before becoming a magistrate, she had once worked in the mental health review tribunal.

“I know what the drug does to people with mental health issues,” Ms Ryan said.

“I’m just trying to get through to you that it is not the best way of treating it.”

Bockholt was served with a six-month, $700 good behaviour bond and ordered to attend a drug diversion session.

She was also disqualified from driving for a month but a conviction was not recorded.