Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

Generic image supplied for the new TV series The Obesity Myth. Supplied by SBS TV.

STAGGERING figures released by West Moreton Health show one in three adults in the region are obese, 42 per cent higher than the state average.

The statistics were released as part of the strategic plan for the next three years, which looks at reducing the $1.72 billion obesity burden placed on Queensland in 2015.

West Moreton Health Executive Director Medical Services Eleri Carrahar said the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan was developed in response to health challenges identified in the region.

"West Moreton region is more disadvantaged compared to Queensland as a whole,” Dr Carrahar said.

"It has the fastest growing population of any health service within Queensland, with the population set to increase by 113 per cent by 2036.”

The study found almost 50 per cent of residents in the West Moreton Health region were dying prematurely.

"The health status and burden of disease for the West Moreton population is in most instances worse than the Queensland average,” Dr Carrahar said.

"(A total of) 46 per cent of deaths within 2011-2012 period in West Moreton were premature, which is defined as deaths that occur in a person aged less than 75 years of age.”

Malignant cancers and cardiovascular disease were the leading causes of death in the state, accounting for a combined total of 62 per cent.

The plan details a response to the concerning figures, with the health body planning to provide support closer to home.

But with drafts for the new hospital in the Lockyer Valley yet to be approved, residents will travel to receive most of their health care for the next decade.

The new hospital is part of a 15-year plan based on predicted population growth and health needs in the region.

"West Moreton Health shares a common goal with many of its health partners, including... (the council), to help shape a healthier, happier community,” Dr Carrahar said.