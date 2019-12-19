Menu
Feral pig damage
News

Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
19th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
HUNTERS will be able to earn $10 per snout and feral tail from January when council’s feral pig bounty kicks off.

The Somerset Regional Council announced earlier this month it would reward hunters in a bid to cull feral pig numbers in the region.

READ MORE: Ten bucks up for grabs with new wild pig bounty

Hunters will be required to produce the snout and tails at the Esk and Kilcoy works depots on the third Wednesday of each month, starting from January 15.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the move continued council’s commitment to pest management across the region.

“Feral pigs pose a very real threat to our economic, environmental and social values,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The bounty program will support landholders throughout Somerset as we work together to reduce the numbers of these restricted invasive pest animals.”

Feral pig snouts must be the circular portion of the nose and the tail must be complete.

The council has stipulated they must be supplied in a sealed plastic bag.

Multiples in one bag will be accepted, provided they can be divided, checked and counted by the receiving officer.

Details of the Somerset properties where the snouts and tails were taken from must be presented to council prior to the bounty payment.

For more information phone council on 5424 4000.

Gatton Star

