Kerryon Johnson isn't copping any nonsense from trolls.
Sport

Star's testy reply to bikini pic jibe

by Jaclyn Hendricks
21st May 2020 10:53 AM

NFL star Kerryon Johnson is keeping busy this off-season, whether he documents it on social media or not.

The Detroit Lions Fan Report Twitter account recently shared a photo of quarterback Matthew Stafford working out with rookie running back D'Andre Swift. The account posted another image featuring fellow running back Johnson posing on the beach with girlfriend Ashley Marie Kelsey of MTV reality show The Challenge.

"Someone's coming for that starting RB job #lions #OnePride," the fan account captioned the side-by-side post.

 

Johnson took offence to suggestions because he was posting pictures with his girlfriend he wasn't preparing for the season, tweeting: "I assure you it's scientifically possible to workout and NOT post about it … I'm with the ignorance tho if you wanna get started."

The Lions selected 22-year-old Johnson in the second round of the 2018 draft. While the team also grabbed Smith in the second round of last month's draft, Johnson isn't keen on the pair being pitted against one another.

"Like imma want him to fail so i can succeed? Lmao that's not how it works … they just don't understand," Johnson replied to a separate post.

Johnson has shared other snaps of Kelsey this off-season on his social media channels.

 

Lions coach Matt Patricia is happy with the added competition Swift will provide as others in NFL circles debate whether he will usurp Johnson as the team's No. 1 running back.

"There's competition at every spot, that's how it's determined when we get to training camp," Patricia said on NBCSN's Rich Eisen Show.

"I'm pretty sure I'm good with the quarterback spot, but beyond that, we're going to go out and compete.

"For me, we're going to try to play whoever is going to help us in that particular play, that particular game, whatever it might be.

"If you're out there for the very first play, or you get out there on the second play, I don't really understand what the difference is in a starter in that case.

"But, certainly, we're excited to be able to acquire Swift and get him on our team and seeing what he can do. Sometimes you put two or three running backs out there. We will see what happens."

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

celebrity gridiron kerryon johnson nfl sport sporting life

