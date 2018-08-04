Stars’ humble property beginnings

THEY are some of Queensland's most influential and recognisable faces but even they started their property journey from humble beginnings.

We found out about their first house, their current home and what their fantasy home would look like. Some of their answers might surprise you.

BOB KATTER - Politician

FIRST HOME

"We couldn't afford to buy a house so we bought 20 acres in Charters Towers, sold 10 acres and used that to pay for a prefab house that came out of a box and had to be bolted together.

It came out of Darwin after Cyclone Tracey … is very warm in winter and extremely hot in summer but it is home. That was in 1974 and since then we have doubled it in size. It is pretty pedestrian but we don't stand outside looking at it, we don't feel the need to impress the neighbours, but it is surrounded by 10 acres and huge gumtrees."

CURRENT HOME

"We are still in our first house."

QLD DREAM HOME

"My wife has always had a dream about having a beautiful house near the water. I have pointed out that we have a swimming pool. In all reality, we have 10 acres, good neighbours, huge gumtrees. We like the space."

FANTASY HOME

"I am in negotiations to build it now. I would love a cathedral-style, locally-cut stone house with big stained glass windows depicting my Australia. There is some high ground on our block and I would like to build it there. We have a magnificent view and would want to take advantage of that."

GIAAN ROONEY - Olympic gold medallist, TV presenter and mum

FIRST HOME

"When I made the Australian team at 15, I started making money and my wonderful dad told me that I had every right to just blow it but that if I was smart I would save for a deposit, buy some real estate and be set for life. It was a large but older two bedroom unit in the Breakers North building at Broadbeach and I bought it when I was 17. I can't remember what I paid as I relied a lot on my parents but we ripped up the carpet, painted and put in some new fixtures. I held onto it for awhile and rented it out as a holiday let. When I sold it I made a nice profit and bought another unit on the Gold Coast, did the same thing and flipped it. That allowed me to buy my first house in Melbourne."

Giaan Rooney at home on the Gold Coast. Picture: Adam Head

CURRENT HOME

"We knocked down an older house to build our current home at Broadbeach Waters. We spent most of our money on the block so couldn't afford to design our own home, instead building a pre-architecturally designed house. It is a modern house in a great location close to the beach and we are on a canal. The kids love it. Coming back home (to Queensland) has given us the chance to give the kids the lifestyle I grew up with."

DREAM QLD HOME

"I have a few. One is in the Byron Bay hinterland. My husband is a fifth generation cattle farmer and we would like a working farm on a hill with ocean views. The other is on the Gold Coast and currently on the market."

FANTASY HOME

"I would still have a main base in Australia but I wouldn't mind having a place in central Europe, maybe Tuscany. A place where you can take off from and see so many different cultures and taste different cuisines."

STEVE BAXTER - Tech entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge

FIRST HOME

"It was a lowset, three bedroom brick house in Flagstaff Hill in Adelaide. We were living next door and had started the business so when the owners mentioned they were looking to sell, it was perfect. We could easily just transfer the phone line. We paid $125,000 in 1995 from memory. We made some improvements and made some money when we sold it and moved back to Brisbane in 2000."

'Shark Tank star and business investor Steve Baxter’s first home was $125,000 Picture: Anna Rogers.

CURRENT HOME

"We now live at Raby Bay, Cleveland. It was the water views that sold it to us. The suburb is nice and quiet and we have added some extra bedrooms. In all honesty, it is my dream home. The only thing I would change is the roads to the CBD."

QLD FANTASY HOME

"We have a holiday house at Shute Harbour in the Whitsundays. It is our holiday hangout. I spend a lot of time in various places but we really do have the best in Queensland. I am a diehard Queenslander."

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"Again, it is nice to spend a few weeks but I wouldn't be keen to move away from family and friends. Ideally, I would like acreage on the beach close to the Brisbane CBD with a runway but that's not going to happen."

MAHA SINNATHAMBY - Billionaire developer

FIRST HOME

"I bought a small very simple three-bedroom house 50 years ago on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur for the equivalent today of $10,000. It was just ten metres from the busy main road which caused me and many others headaches when we had to back out in the car. I was very proud of that house and in some ways I still am.''

Billionaire Maha Sinnathamby and his daughter Raynuha in the garden at home in Chapel Hill. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

CURRENT HOME

"I have lived in Chapel Hill for 31 years in a house that deliberately hasn't changed much other than to keep up with a few mod-cons.

"It's a treasured family home that has stood the test and witnessed so many memories for our children and their children. As much as we love Greater Springfield, work there almost seven days a week and have property there, we can't leave our old home. My wife's garden has been a toil of absolute devotion and a lifeline for her and so the character of the property really reflects us."

Maha Sinnathamby has lived in this house in Chapel Hill for 31 years. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

DREAM QLD HOME

"Perhaps I'm biased but a simple three-bedroom home near Brookwater Golf Course is still something that I think would be a world away from anything else I'd contemplate. When Greg Norman sat down in the local native scrub and designed the Brookwater course he was mesmerised by the beauty of the native bushland there and insisted that it should not be disturbed too much. It's one of the greatest gardens in Queensland I think and a nice garden for us is important.

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"Nowhere too cold. Perhaps an island somewhere in the wonderful Whitsundays, certainly somewhere like that in Australia. We are all so lucky to have a beautiful if not priceless coastline around Australia. I think a comfortable little house - nothing too elaborate - would be a very special home indeed if the Barrier Reef was in your back yard.''

LORD MAYOR GRAHAM QUIRK

FIRST HOME

"Our first home was a three-bedroom, chamferboard home at Wishart that we purchased for $32,000. Like most young couples, our first purchase was a starter home that gave us many wonderful memories. The downside was that it was on a busy, noisy road.''

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk bought his first hone for $32,000. Picture: Jono Searle

CURRENT HOME

"Our family home these days is at Eight Mile Plains - we bought the block of land and had our low-set brick house custom built and our three daughters have grown up here. We love the neighbourhood.''

DREAM QLD HOME

"We are very happy where we are and our family home is our dream home in Queensland. We have recently updated the home with some internal renovations and plan to stay for the long term.''

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"I've got no plans to live overseas but if I had to it would be Singapore. It's a very liveable and modern city with lots to see and do. I would like to be in an apartment with wide views of the water and city skyline."

SHAUN LOCKYER - Award-winning architect

FIRST HOME

"My wife and I had owned a few apartments prior to buying our first home which is in Bardon where we still live having owned it for 17 years. We paid $390,000 for a very tired old post war home which was in a great location with lots of trees, a park nearby and absolute privacy. We have completed 11 stages of work on it and we continue to love a lot about it as it as a family home and it also reflects our journey in Australia.

Star architect Shaun Lockyer' paid $390,000 for this house in Bardon 17 years ago, and continues to work on it.

CURRENT HOME

"Our current home is both the Bardon one as well as a house on Stradbroke Island (we live between both). The Straddie House was originally designed by Donovan Hill Architects (whose work I love) and while we have added a deck, courtyard roof and some tweaks, we have remained very respectful of the original idea and finishes. We love the serenity, the beauty and the total escape it offers. Access to the surfing and dicing there is world class so that's a big draw card for us as well.

Shaun Lockyer's home at Bardon has had 11 stages of work done to it.

DREAM QLD HOME

"Noosa and Byron Bay are certainly right up there, but if money (and access to work) where no issue at all, it would be hard to go past a big waterfront block in Palm Beach (Sydney) with access to the Hawkesbury nearby (but I would always want our place in "Straddie" as the ultimate escape). We are designing a client's house in Whale Beach (which is next door) at the moment so that's a pretty cool project for me to vicariously work through.

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"I like a lot of different places having travelled a fair part of the world so it's hard to single out a single place other than to say it would have to be tropical. An acreage waterfront block of land in Hawaii would be tempting where I could ideally surf (and windsurf) out the front of my home with access to world class Scuba Diving nearby. The architectural opportunities in these locations are pretty special there too!''

KYLIE LANG - Queensland columnist

FIRST HOME

"I didn't want a pool, but this house had the biggest one I'd seen, complete with an ornate spa with stone lion head fountains. The three-bedroom home in Fig Tree Pocket, in Brisbane's west, was low-set and designed by Griffin and Knowlman in the 1980s, so it had great bones. I paid $290,000 for it in 1998, rendered the ugly dark brown brick and painted the interior myself, including a mural in my son's nursery.

Queensland columnist Kylie Lang bought her first home for $290,000 in Fig Tree Pocket.

CURRENT HOME

"We'd looked for nine months at property in the inner north but I knew we'd found the right one when my son, then 10, whispered, "it feels like home". It has great character and was built in 1951 of double brick so it's rock solid, cool in summer and so warm in winter I've never used the fireplace. I added a double-car garage in 2015 and 18 months ago a Hamptons-style kitchen and new ensuite.

DREAM QLD HOME

"I'm lucky that my dream home is owned by a friend who lives in Hamilton, so I can visit - and drool - often. It has a rich history, killer city views and is filled with gorgeous antiques. There are so many beautiful homes in this suburb, I could rattle off dozens I'd love own.

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"No question, a historic villa in Italy with high ceilings and panelled walls, preferably in the north because I have friends in Bologna and from there it's easy to get to Venice or Milan, and the food of the Emilia Romagna region is fabulous, particularly the cheese and ham. The sangiovese red wine isn't bad either! But really, anywhere in Italy would suffice!''

JEFF HORN - champion boxer

FIRST HOME

"We are still living at our first home in Acacia Ridge which we bought in 2013. We liked it because it is in a nice quiet street and is close to family. I grew up close to here and went to school in Acacia Ridge. It has a nice big block and we put in a pool. We have done a few other small things like make the garage door an electric one but other than that we haven't done a lot. It is a great family home but we are running out of space."

World Champion boxer Jeff Horn and his wife Jo at their first home in Acacia Ridge. Picture: Adam Head

DREAM QLD HOME -

Horn and his wife Jo welcome baby Isabelle in December last year, just months after taking out the World Boxing Association welterweight title by defeating Manny Pacquiao.

The father-of-one revealed they have plans to add to their family, and were already looking for their dream home.

"We want something modern and closer to the city, I think, on a decent block so our kids will have room to kick a ball," he said.

"Maybe four to five bedrooms, a pool, some kind of gym for the days when I can't be bothered to go to the gym, close to good schools."

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME -

I think it would still be in Queensland. I love the city we live in and couldn't imagine living anywhere else. If money was no option, I guess I would want a big modern home with five bedrooms, a pool, a spa and a sauna, a gym, a games room and a movie room because I'm a big kid. A man cave, pretty much. It would be nice to be close to but on the river because I have a little fear of flooding. A kid friendly neighbourhood would be ideal."

PHILIP BACON - Art dealer

FIRST HOME

"I leased a warehouse from a lady who owned an adjoining terrace house to open my gallery in 1974. Above the antique shop was a flat which I also rented. I later bought the entire complex in 1978 and turned the whole thing in to my gallery which is still there today. At the time, The Valley was rundown and the complex was cheap but it had great potential and I wanted something that was on the way to and from the airport. I then bought a penthouse apartment in the Torbreck building at Highgate Hill."

Philip Bacon posing in his old flat. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner.

CURRENT HOME

"Now I live in West End. I bought an old house, knocked it down and built the one I am in now. I built it for my painting collection. It has got very high security, large walls to display paintings, quality lighting and airconditioning to maintain the collection. I do sort of live in a gallery surrounded by lots of paintings and sculptures."

DREAM QLD HOME

I have lots of friends and clients with amazing homes throughout Brisbane and whenever I visit I think I want something with an amazing ensuite, infinity pools, that sort of thing. But then I come home and I am happy. If I could wish for anything it might be for acreage beside the Brisbane River with a helipad and approval to fly in and out whenever I wanted.

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

I love Italy. My ultimate dream home would be fully staffed and somewhere on the Amalfi Coast. Maybe a villa on Capri, but only for the summer.

DEB FRECKLINGTON - OPPOSITION LEADER

FIRST HOME

"The first place I bought was in 1990 in Toowoomba for $110,000. It was just a simple red brick place that I rented out to other uni students. Not long after that, my husband Jason and I did live in series of farmhouses on the properties we managed from King Island to Meandarra and Ardlethan.

CURRENT HOME

"We now own a home in Kingaroy and like most Queenslanders are still paying it off. I love how homely it is when all the girls are home and I miss them when they are away. When we first moved to Kingaroy many years ago, like many Queenslanders we rented for two months until we found a house we could afford. Not long after we moved in, we did some renovations to open it up and make a bit more space for our young family. My favourite part of the house is our kitchen and living area as I love to cook and the open plan means we can all be together (when we're all in the same place!)

DREAM QLD HOME

"I'd like to split my time between the country and the beach. It would be our dream to have a country property in the South Burnett and a holiday home on the Noosa River.''

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"If I could have a house anywhere in the world it would still be in the South Burnett. If I had to choose maybe a tropical island away from mobile reception for a few days or an olive grove in Italy would be nice! It would just require a hammock and lots of books to read.''

KENDALL GILDING - Channel 7 Presenter

FIRST AND CURRENT HOME

"Our first home is … a darling two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in Mitchelton. It's north east facing, so catches lots of light. It's bright and airy We hunted for a long time for the perfect unit. It was at a time when lots of units were hitting the market. We chose this place because it's in a small complex with immaculate fixtures and finishes. We've always loved Mitchelton as an area and it's really come of age over the past few years. Blackwood Street has lots of charm with a bunch of great places for coffee and eating"

Channel 7 presenter Kendall Gilding at her home in Mitchelton. Picture: Tara Croser.

QLD DREAM HOME

"My dream Queensland home would be by the water on the Gold Coast. I'd want something with a wrap around deck so I could watch the sunrise and sunset. Afternoons are my favourite time of day so I'd want to take advantage of a good view. It would need a big kitchen and some great entertaining spaces. We love to cook and have friends over. It's my dream one day to have a house big enough to fit all of my family in it so we could host a week-long Christmas party.

FANTASY HOME

"My fantasy home is an easy choice - New York! A chic multiple story apartment in an area like Chelsea, Soho or West Village. Again it would need a big kitchen & lots of rooms for guests."

KARIN SCHAUPP - internationally renowned classical guitarist

FIRST HOME

"We still live in the first home we bought, for $365,000 in Windsor in 2005.

We loved the area, the house was small but super cute and having the Kedron Brook so close-by was a huge selling point. The first thing we did was paint the purple fifties kitchen white.

The worst aspect of the house was that you had to go through a semi- outdoor area to get to the toilet … It was very cold in winter!

International star classical guitarist Karin Schaupp at her Windsor home. Picture: AAP Image/Renae Droop.

CURRENT HOME

"We are still in Windsor, in a much expanded and modernised version of our original house. We extended the house as our little family grew- from two bedrooms to four, with no outdoor toilets! Our most recent addition was a studio at the back for my music and my guitars. It has lovely acoustics and I always feel inspired when I spend a few hours in my special space.''

DREAM QLD HOME

"Oh gosh this is hard as there are so many amazing locations in Queensland! I'd say probably at the top of the hill on Point Lookout at Stradbroke Island. Followed very closely by the top of the hill at Sunshine or Sunrise Beach. Needless to say we'd have floor to ceiling (self-cleaning) glass looking out at the ocean.''

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"I was born in Germany and my husband has Italian heritage so it would definitely be in one of those countries, but in the countryside. I daresay a luxurious farmhouse somewhere in Tuscany would win, close to any of countless gorgeous medieval villages in the region.

We stayed outside San Gimignano many years ago and have always wanted to go back for an extended period.

PETER GLEESON

FIRST HOME

''I bought a house at Cleveland. I paid $126,000 from memory. It was a three-bedroom Dixon home on Sunshine Drive in a new subdivision. It was nice. Cleveland is a great place to live.''

Former Sunday Mail editor and current Sky TV host Peter Gleeson.

CURRENT HOME

"Kalinga on the northside. It's Aboriginal for belonging to us and it is 12 minute drive to the city, ten minutes to the airport and six minutes to my work. It's a really leafy suburb. Definitely a sleeper.

DREAM QLD HOME

"Noosa or Mermaid Beach, either or. Something close to the beach and a four-bedroom place would be ideal. Beach access. Nothing too fancy.''

ULTIMATE DREAM HOME

"Malibu in California, near the beach, near Pebble Beach golf course. That would suit me nicely.''