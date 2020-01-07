Star’s ‘disgusting’ meltdown slammed

Benoit Paire wasn’t happy and he took it out on racquets and bottles.

FRENCH tennis star Benoit Paire made headlines earlier in the week at the 2020 ATP Cup with a cheeky post-game remark.

On Monday night however he was in the limelight for all the wrong reasons following an ugly midgame outburst.

In a match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, Paire lost his mind in wild fashion after dropping the second set.

The world No.24 crushed Lajovic in the opening set 6-2 and looked to wrap things up in the second set before allowing his opponent back into the contest.

Lajovic fought back valiantly and held off a match point as he levelled the contest up at one-set apiece.

Paire lost it was he walked back to his seat at the end of the set.

The ugly outburst saw the heated Frenchman appear to spit on the court before smashing two racquets and throwing a bottle of water and gatorade onto the court.

The meltdown didn't sit well with fans watching on who were quick to slam the actions of the 30-year-old.

Disgusting behaviour by Benoit Paire at the #ATPCup. Whatever his frustrations, you don’t spit on the court, smash two rackets and throw a bottle. Unreal level of petulance. Pathetic behaviour... pic.twitter.com/6Se015uUWg — Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) January 6, 2020

Paire managed to get his mind back on track in the third set as he helped France take the 1-0 lead with the 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 victory.

This is what it means to him! 🇫🇷@benoitpaire comes through a rollercoaster ride against Dusan Lajovic to give #TeamFrance a 1-0 lead. @ATPCup | #ATPCup pic.twitter.com/wqcdeCAHnK — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 6, 2020

SCORES

Serbia defeated France 2-1

Benoit Paire (FRA) def. Dusan Lajovic (SRB) - 6-2, 6-7, 6-4

Novak Djokovic (SRB) def. Gael Monfils (FRA) - 6-3, 6-2

Djokovic/Troicki (SRB) def. Mahut/ROger-Vasselin (FRA) - 6 3, 6-7, 10-3 (super tiebreak)

Spain defeated Uruguay 3-0

Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP) def. Franco Roncadelli (URU) - 6-1, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (ESP) def. Pablo Cuevas (URU) - 6-2, 6-1

Carreno Busta/Lopez (ESP) def. Behar/Fumeaux - 6-1, 3-6, 10-3 (super tiebreak)

Austraia defeated Argentina 3-0

Dennis Novak (AUT) def. Guido Pella (ARG) - 0-6, 6-4, 6-4

Dominic Thiem (AUT) def. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) - 6-3, 7-6

Marach/Melzer (AUT) def. Gonzalez/Molteni (ARG) - 6-1, 6-4