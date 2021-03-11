Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Star's 'career-ruining' Meghan meltdown

11th Mar 2021 9:28 AM

 

Sharon Osbourne has been one of the few celebs to speak out in defence of Piers Morgan after he left ITV, tweeting "I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth."

In scenes just aired during chat show The Talk in the US, Osbourne is seen snapping at Black co-host Sheryl Underwood as the pair discuss whether Morgan's Meghan outbursts were racist.

Osbourne's behaviour saw her dubbed "Karen Osbourne" in this clip going viral this morning:

"I will ask you again, Sheryl - and don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," Osbourne warned her co-host.

"You tell me, educate me, where you have heard (Piers) say racist things. Educate me! Tell me!" she screamed, as her co-host calmly offered an explanation in response.

It's car crash TV.

"I'm gonna be a little late, watching Sharon Osbourne lose her job live on TV." one viewer tweeted.

"Sharon Osbourne doubling-down on supporting Piers Morgan for his racist and egotistical harassment of Meghan Markle, today on her talk show. She's a grown woman. She doesn't need her black co-hosts to explain to her why what Piers did was wrong," said another.

"Go and educate yourself Sharon Osbourne and stop demanding that Black women educate you for free. What disgusting behaviour," wrote another.

More Stories

editors picks meghan markle and prince harry oprah winfrey sharon osbourne tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major police blitz to coincide with return of popular event

        Premium Content Major police blitz to coincide with return of popular event

        Crime Police have warned motorists they will be out in force when a popular event returns to the Lockyer Valley on Friday. DETAILS:

        Faith girls ready to tackle league competition

        Premium Content Faith girls ready to tackle league competition

        Sport Faith’s newest team – a group of under-13 girls – are eager to take to the field...

        How to apply for 80+ jobs at new Plainland Bunnings store

        Premium Content How to apply for 80+ jobs at new Plainland Bunnings store

        Business Jobseekers have just days to apply for positions with hardware giant Bunnings.

        New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Premium Content New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Health Five new vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37