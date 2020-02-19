Star’s boyfriend arrested for punching her

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend has been charged over an alleged domestic violence incident. Picture: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested for domestic violence on Valentine's Day, police have confirmed.

Around 2.30am on Friday, police in Wyoming responded to a disturbance complaint at a private residence in Jackson after a caller claimed an intoxicated male was locked out of the home because he punched his girlfriend in the face.

According to police, Hickerson allegedly punched Panettiere "with a closed fist on the right side of her face," TMZ reported.

Hickerson claimed the former Nashville star, 30, remained inside the house "saying he beat the f**k out of me".

Panettiere's face allegedly appeared red and swollen and she also appeared to have a scrape and some swelling on her left hand, which she believed came from Hickerson's watch.

Police confirmed that they arrested and booked Hickerson for domestic battery and also charged him with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself, both misdemeanours in the state of Wyoming. He has since been released.

Panettiere's representative didn't immediately return Page Six's request for comment.

It isn't Hickerson's first issue with the law. In May 2019, the LAPD arrested Hickerson, a real estate agent, for domestic violence after he and Panettiere got into a physical altercation at their home after a night of drinking. He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the Heroes star following the incident.

The case against him was dismissed in September when the district attorney's office couldn't "secure a material witness".

The couple appeared to be back together in November when they were spotted at the airport.

Panettiere has one daughter, 5-year-old Kaya, with ex-husband Wladimir Klitschko.

Kaya has been living with her father in Ukraine for at least a year while Panettiere's life was "in flux," a source told People, but Panettiere's rep said the actress spends substantial time with Kaya both in the United States and in Ukraine.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).