This is the first photo Emma has shared of her son. Picture: Instagram

This is the first photo Emma has shared of her son. Picture: Instagram

Emma Roberts has revealed the unique baby name she's chosen for her newborn son.

The star, 29, uploaded the first photo of her son on Instagram, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund late last year.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote on the photo uploaded to Instagram. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

RELATED: Emma Roberts stuns in unretouched photos

Roberts announced her pregnancy in August 2020, sharing three photos of herself and Hedlund cradling her baby bump.

"Me...and my two favourite guys," she captioned the post.

The Holidate star gave birth to her son on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles.

In December, the star sat down with Cosmopolitan for an interview where she discussed how she originally wanted to be married and have children by the age of 24.

"At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids,'" she said. "And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?'

"It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."

However her pregnancy journey didn't come easy, as the niece of Julia Roberts explained that she was diagnosed with endometriosis as a teenage girl.

"I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options,'" she said. "When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong."

Rhodes is Roberts and Hedlund's first child together.

Originally published as Star unveils unusual baby name