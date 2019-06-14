Star students inspire renowned artist

ART CLASS: Just three months ago, Lilly Fisher (middle) and Janet Midgley (right) began taking classes with renowned surrealist artist Patrick Carman (left).

ART CLASS: Just three months ago, Lilly Fisher (middle) and Janet Midgley (right) began taking classes with renowned surrealist artist Patrick Carman (left). Ebony Graveur

FOR 40 years, Patrick Carman worked as a professional artist, his name finding its way into news stories with the twists of his personal and professional life alike.

Creating sprawling surrealist sculptures from wire and transforming many a blank canvas into works in oil, Patrick established a name for himself in the art world, regularly selling pieces priced well over $10,000.

Now he teaches classes from his log cabin in the Hatton Vale woods, a fireplace and a number of carefully-positioned spotlights creating a warm ambience for sketching.

As someone who received an original painting from famous artist and fellow surrealist Arthur Boyde, impressing Patrick Carman is no easy feat.

And yet, only two months into teaching, he noticed talent blossoming in his class and said he didn't want his students' potential going untold.

Only 12, Lilly Fisher is dreams of making a career in art.

"She's been sketching before school, after school, during school,” Patrick said.

Lilly said she loved surrealism.

"It's different and doesn't fit in with the real world,” Lilly said.

Another of Patrick's students, Janet Midgely has caught the artist's attention.

"This lady creates magic,” Patrick said.

"And she has never painted before.”

He said the technique he taught in classes was a style he developed over 35 years, involving shading by layering ink on top of ink.

"I showed her how to do it but she has taken it one step further,” he said.

"Now I want her to take another direction with her art.”

He said he wanted Janet to begin working with oils and sculpture.

"She has that capability,” he said.

For Janet Midgley, the classes provided an opportunity too.

"It's a great group and it's relaxed,” Janet said.

She said she was happy to take her art to the next level and begin working with sculpture and oils.

"It's quite exciting. Pat's purchased some copper for sculpting so I'm interested to see where we go from there.”