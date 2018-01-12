Star siblings offer success tips

HOLDEN FAMILY: Melanie and Tim began their careers with Holden and are pictured with the latest Equinox model. We talked with them 15 years after our original story commending the siblings for their success in the city.

SIBLINGS Melanie Pollock and Tim Ericson last appeared in the Gatton Star's pages just over 15 years ago, as they both stood at the starting line of their engineering careers.

Ms Pollock, then known by her maiden name Ericson, had joined the team behind the VY Holden Commodore, and her brother was following in her footsteps at university through a Holden-sponsored engineering scholarship.

It was the beginning of an illustrious working life for the Blenheim-born pair; Ms Pollock went into management within Holden and now leads the team responsible for vehicle quality, while Mr Ericson has left Holden to work on a program to deliver clean drinking water to disadvantaged regions.

The siblings said their careers had brought challenges, achievements and innovations, and they credited their country upbringing for parts of

their success.

"I had the opportunity to attend a private school in my senior years, and I suppose more opportunities were presented to me there in terms of more subject choices and extra-curricular activities, but we were on the bus at 7am and weren't home until 5.30 or 6pm at night,” Ms Pollock said.

"Your homework would have to be done right away, no excuses.

"That built resilience, and that made it easier to succeed when I went away to uni and gave me skills to draw on when I faced challenges in the workplace.

"Resilience is a really key trait - some of the modern thinking around leadership sees resilience as a core piece of leading others.”

Mr Ericson agreed, and added there was plenty of potential for country kids to succeed in whichever industry they chose.

"I think people around the whole Lockyer area have a real untapped talent,” he said.

"I'd say a lot of my successes came from a combination of enjoyment and persistence, but also

the lateral thinking skills that growing up in the country and on a farm gives you.

"As kids growing up, we kind of assumed we weren't welcome in city business, but having made that transition, I can say country people are absolutely welcome and can offer some really valuable skills.”

But Ms Pollock advised lateral thinking skills and resilience were only so good as long as you got the chance to use them.

"Part of that is being aware of the opportunities which are open to you... and take advantage of the opportunities when they do come up,” she said.

"Also, be confident in your abilities so when you do put your hand up for something, you've got that confidence there.”

The siblings are based

in Melbourne and have

both started their own families.