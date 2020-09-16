Menu
A former New York Yankees superstar has put his expansive waterfront property on the market with an eye-watering figure attached.
Property

Star selling insane $39 million mansion

by Zach Braziller, NY Post
16th Sep 2020 4:21 PM

St. Jetersburg is on the market.

Derek Jeter and his supermodel wife, Hannah, are putting their palatial mansion in Tampa, Fla., on the market, with an asking price of $39 million (AUD), according to the New York Times.

"This is the most impressive home to ever hit the market in the Tampa Bay area," Stephen Gay, of Smith & Associates Real Estate, told the paper.

Jeter, the Yankees' Hall of Fame shortstop and CEO of the Marlins, owned the expansive property on Davis Islands, located south of downtown Tampa. It is a 30,875-square-foot estate that was built in 2012 and sits on 1.25 acres. It has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, eight half-baths, and almost 9,000 square feet of outdoor space that includes two boat lifts and an 80-foot-long pool.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen moved into Jeter's house after the quarterback left the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers, renting the house knowing Jeter had intentions of selling it.

Last month, Brady inked a two-year deal with the Buccaneers worth $50 million. He replaces former first-round pick Jameis Winston.

Brady is said to have selected the Buccaneers over the Los Angeles Chargers in an effort to be closer to his 12-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Tom and Derek negotiated favourable terms in the lease agreement so the Jeters could list, market, show and sell the property for sale," Gay told the Times.

In 2017, the Jeters moved to Miami after he took over the Marlins.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Star selling insane $39 million mansion

