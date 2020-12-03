Star comes out gay but remains married to her hubby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has come out as a lesbian, in an emotional new interview.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has come out as a lesbian, in an emotional new interview.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, has come out as a lesbian, in an emotional new interview.

While chatting with GLAAD, the reality television star revealed on Wednesday that, "I like women. I'm gay."

"I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community," the 43-year-old continued. "It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

The mother of seven also regarded the love she has for her husband, Sean, who she has been married to for 20 years.

Despite coming out as gay, Braunwyn Windham-Burke remains married.

RELATED: Star reveals new name in trans reveal

"I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family. But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been," Burke said.

The couple are still married, and plan to remain married, despite the star coming out and having a girlfriend, with whom she spends most of her time with at the family home.

"It's only as weird as you make it," she said, adding that her children weren't "shocked at all" when she came out to them.

"I don't know how we are making it all work right now, but we are.

"We are in uncharted territories," she continued. "Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he's my best friend. He knows the girl I'm dating."

On Instagram, Sean showed his support for his wife. "I love you. I'm proud of you. And I support you. Always," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Burke went into detail about how sharing an on-screen kiss with former RHOC star Tamra Judge helped her come to terms with her sexuality.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has come out as a lesbian.

RELATED: WWE's first openly gay star dead

"I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about," she said. "When we were getting ready for the reunion I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, 'How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?' And I said, 'This is who I am.'

"When I went to the reunion last year I kind of started baby-stepping into, 'This is who I am. I like women.' I was testing the waters with my friends, my cast, my family," she continued, adding that the news was "well-received" among those closest to her.

The star also touched on her sobriety, crediting how she believes that getting sober has helped her realise her true self.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has seven children.

RELATED: Victoria to ban gay conversion therapy

"I know there's a correlation between the two," she said. "I know when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that, you start realising a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside."

Burke and her husband share seven children together Hazel, 2, Koa, 4, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Jacob, 15, Rowan, 18, and Bella, 20.

Fans first speculated about Burke's sexuality when somebody called her husband Sean "gay" in the comment section of one of her Instagram posts.

Braunwyn responded to the comment, saying: "No sweetie, that's me. He's straight."

Originally published as Star comes out gay, remains married