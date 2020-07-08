Star ‘cancelled’ over dating rumour

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer has become the centre of a bizarre Twitter pile-on following rumours she’s dating a Trump supporter.

Cancel culture has struck again.

Angry Killing Eve fans have unleashed on actress Jodie Comer following unfounded reports the star is dating a man who aligns himself with the US Republican party and President Trump.

Comer, 26, whose character Villanelle from Killing Eve has become an icon among the queer community, has been labelled a "false activist and ally" in a number of tweets in light of rumours she's linked to a Trump supporter.

The pile-on began on Wednesday, and was seemingly fuelled by unsubstantiated claims that Comer is in a relationship a man named James Burke who is said to support US President Donald Trump.

Comer, who won an Emmy for her chilling portrayal of Villanelle in 2019, is yet to respond.

The star has long remained tight-lipped on her private life.

In a vicious response to the whispers, Comer's name began trending as fans called her recent support the Black Lives Matter "performative activism".

One user wrote, "Jodie comer after posting the blm hashtag on her story once and recording a video for pride then going back to her republican boyfriend."

Another added, "Jodie Comer dating a Trump supporter, while she's portraying an LGBT character and reading poetry as an 'ally' is not only wrong but disgusting. Also her posts about BLM now look like performance activism."

jodie comer apparently dating a trump supporter is so on brand for a white woman “ally” i can’t find it in me to be surprised pic.twitter.com/UgC4H1eDJa — ur head, rent free (@gl0ssbaby) July 8, 2020

Last month, the star read out letters written between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West in a moving performance as part of celebrations for Pride Month in the US.

Comer was involved in Pride Inside, an online festival set up by Amnesty International, UK Black Pride, ParaPride, Gendered Intelligence and Stonewall.

Amid the sea of backlash today, some fans threw their support behind the actress:

look i get that jodie comer is dating someone who supports tr*mp and he’s DISGUSTING. i will admit, i HATE him. don’t cancel her because i really don’t think it’s necessary when she hasn’t done anything. cancel her boyfriend instead? idk, i don’t like the whole “cancelling” thing — 𝚖𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚒𝚎 | BLM (@daylightgillies) July 8, 2020

The Killing Eve star opened up to British Vogue in March about her romantic life, revealing that after having been single for "a while", she is now "in love".

"I'm very much in it," she said.

"I think love's the best. I'd been single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing.

"That's the thing, isn't it? When you're relaxed and letting the universe do what it's doing, things kind of fall into place," she added.

the streets are saying jodie comer is dating a trumpie...... y’all really let sandra oh get sidelined on her own show for this huh

pic.twitter.com/bjW0SSQGGm — ⿻ (@ungodlyiris) July 8, 2020

jodie comer actually scare me bc she’ll be the biggest advocate for gay/trans rights, anti racism and womens rights but then date a man who believes in nothing of the sort. is she okay? — iz (@wonderscoven) July 8, 2020

y’all think jodie comer’s boyfriend told her that covid wasn’t real and that she didn’t need to wear a mask — emiwy (@missvillaneve) July 8, 2020

give jodie another award for acting like she was an ally for the lgbt+ community and blm when she was actively trying to hide her private life bc her boyfriend is a republican trumpie. — grace (@killingelle) July 8, 2020

Twitter omg you take things way too far. It is possible Jodie Comer has her OWN views and values and doesn’t need them to be told to her by a man. It is also possible to have different politics and be romantically involved. Get a grip everyone. — Boudicca (@warrior_queen61) July 8, 2020

Jodie comer has not said that she is dating a trump supporter, there is no evident that supports it. They may just be rumours. So why are You Cancelling her. She is still the lovely Jodie comer WE All Stan. — Hannah (@Hannah09899494) July 8, 2020