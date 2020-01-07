Star bruised after Golden Globes incident

Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.

Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.

Oops!

Joey King shared photos of herself with a bruise on her forehead this morning and revealed that her The Act co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally struck her with her Golden Globe trophy after winning yesterday.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe," King, 20, tweeted. "That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette."

Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 highlights: Best jokes, speeches and awkward moments

Arquette, who won for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in the series, cheekily responded, "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I'm so sorry sweetest one!"

InStyle magazine posted videos on their social media pages of stars celebrating on the elevator as they made their way into the publication's afterparty, and in King and Arquette's, followers can see the moment Arquette, 51, accidentally struck the young actress.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission