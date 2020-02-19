Star Bronco suffers suspected ACL injury

Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge has suffered a suspected season-ending ACL tear in a crushing blow to Brisbane's premiership hopes.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Lodge collapsed at training yesterday with Brisbane's No.1 prop sent for immediate scans, the results of which will be known this afternoon.

Tevita Pangai Junior (left) and Matt Lodge (right) are seen during Brisbane Broncos training. Picture: Darren England

The Broncos face a nervous wait and are hoping the scans will show Lodge has only suffered a more minor knee injury.

But Lodge is privately resigned to his 2020 campaign being over before it starts with the Brisbane bookend believing he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

A knee reconstruction would end Lodge's season with the prop facing a likely eight-to-nine month recovery.

The loss of Lodge for an extended period would be a devastating blow to Brisbane's hopes of launching a premiership charge in the wake of their 58-0 finals debacle against the Eels last year.

The 117kg Lodge is Brisbane's most important prop and is viewed as a leader by the club.

