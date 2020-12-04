Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Star addresses Margot feud rumours

by Mariah Haas, Fox News
4th Dec 2020 11:55 AM

 

Kaley Cuoco is clearing the air.

During a conversation with comedian David Spade for Interview Magazine, the Big Bang Theory alum mentioned how when the film Birds of Prey came out earlier this year, which stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, rumours swirled that the two actresses were feuding.

Cuoco also portrays the iconic comic book character in an adult animated series for DC Comics' streaming service. In addition, she is executive producer for the show, which was released last year, by way of her Yes, Norman Productions company.

 

Now, while discussing her work on the project with Spade, the 35-year-old actress is setting the record straight, noting that she's "never even met" Robbie, 30, who also starred as Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad.

"I love her," added Cuoco, before mentioning there was also a story about how the two ladies wouldn't show up at Comic-Con together and even "refused to be on the same stage."

"Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, okay?" Cuoco quipped to Spade.

 

Cuoco's new show, The Flight Attendant, is available to stream on Binge. New Bingers get a 14-day free trial. Sign up at binge.com.au

Spade, who has met Robbie, noted that he believes that the pair would actually get along.

"She seems like a very light person, very fun, easy to deal with, and sort of treats showbiz like fun," explained Spade, 56.

"And that's very rare," Cuoco chimed in before Spade complimented her, stating that's what Cuoco does as well.

"You're good at that," he said.

RELATED: Margot Robbie strips off for sex scene

Kaley Cuoco is currently starring in The Flight Attendant, streaming on BINGE. Picture: Supplied/HBO
Kaley Cuoco is currently starring in The Flight Attendant, streaming on BINGE. Picture: Supplied/HBO

Cuoco also reflected on getting the phone call asking her to play Harley Quinn. "I was like, 'That could be kind of a fun side gig,'" she remembered thinking. "

But this thing has become huge. People love it. We're going into our third season."

Beyond the comic book world, Cuoco is now headlining the new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant.

In the dark drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalian, Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden, a heavy-drinking flight attendant who finds herself waking up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed with a dead man and no bearings about what happened.

The Flight Attendant is streaming now on Binge

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced here with permission.

Originally published as Star addresses Margot feud rumours

More Stories

celebrity entertainment feud kaley cuoco margot robbie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm worker stole equipment, traded it for cash

        Premium Content Farm worker stole equipment, traded it for cash

        News A man was convicted in Gatton court for stealing from his employer and selling the items for cash.

        Disability access works near completion in Gatton

        Premium Content Disability access works near completion in Gatton

        News The construction coincides with International Day of People with Disability

        Young motorcyclist killed on highway near Toogoolawah

        Premium Content Young motorcyclist killed on highway near Toogoolawah

        News A person has died after a two vehicle crash last night. DETAILS HERE:

        IN COURT: Drug user’s ‘stiff fine’ doesn’t deter bad habit

        Premium Content IN COURT: Drug user’s ‘stiff fine’ doesn’t deter bad habit

        Crime A Lockyer Valley drug user has not been deterred by a previous “stiff fine”...