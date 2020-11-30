Menu
Politics

‘Stands for nothing’: Newman’s ScoMo sledge

by Peter Gleeson
30th Nov 2020 4:56 AM
Former premier Campbell Newman is hopping mad, and it's the Federal Government he has in his sights.

It follows a decision by the Government to reject a Newman government ruling of 2014 which allowed a Cape York landholder to clear 2100ha of woodland to plant grain crops.

Conservation and environmental groups campaigned against the decision, and last week federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley backed the conservationists, saying the land clearing posed a risk to threatened species.

Mr Newman took the gloves off.

"After being in office for seven and a half years, this Coalition Government has not done a thing for northern agriculture or built a dam,'' he raged.

"They never will. They are a government of spin. No substance and they do nothing.

"They are a disgrace. You can quote me on that.''

Mr Newman took particular aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"He really is Scotty from marketing,'' said Mr Newman, referring to the hashtag used on Twitter.

"Stands for nothing. Even (former prime minister Julia) Gillard was talking about fixing the federal environment legislation in 2012 until she had to back down.

"We will see no dams or ag schemes in this state.

"This PM never saw a hard issue or difficult decision he didn't just walk past.''

'Stands for nothing': Newman's ScoMo sledge

campbell newman conservation dams editors picks environment farming scott morrison

