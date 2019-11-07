Staggering roadkill fatalities outrages wildlife lover

Paige Garland is perturbed by the amount of roadkill on the Brisbane Valley Highway

DRIVING to visit her parents in the Somerset region is a confronting task for Paige Garland.

“In the course of driving up and down the highway over the past decade or more, I’ve just seen hundreds of dead animals in every shape and form you could possibly imagine,” she said.

“I became increasingly disturbed as the years went by, it just seemed to be getting worse, with the increase in traffic, and the drought bringing the animals to the sides of the roads.”

Ms Garland has spent several years spreading awareness, and campaigning with councils and government representatives to take action.

While visiting Fernvale this past weekend for a Land for Wildlife workshop, she was disappointed to find nothing has changed.



Ms Garland has been advocating for action since 2016, when she began employing an unusual method to commemorate the lives of slain animals, and raise public awareness about the issue.

“I got a permit to collect feathers from a lot of the dead birds, which was kind of a ghastly experience for me, but that’s a measure of how desperate I was to fix the problem,” she said.

These feathers were cleaned, aired, rearranged and framed to create intricate artworks.

One of the art pieces Paige Garland has made from the feathers of birds killed on the road. This example was a barn owl.

She donated one of these artworks, made from a kookaburra, to the Somerset Regional Council.

“Kookaburras sit along the wires and watch the road very closely, because they’re meat-eating birds, and they tend to get hit because they’re feeding on the remains of animals left on the road,” Ms Garland said.

“I encouraged the council to care as much about what was happening on the road as the kookaburras do.”

The process of roadkill is a grim cycle – water run-off encourages the growth of grass and plants on the edge of the roads, which attracts animals to come feed on.

When these dead animals are simply left on or beside the road, predators and scavengers that come to feed on the carcasses are also at risk of being struck.

The Somerset Regional Council are not the only group Ms Garland has approached.

She, her friends and family members have written to their local ministers and members to push for something to be done about the issue.

Ms Garland’s daughter wrote to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey last year, including with her letter a tally of the dead animals she had seen on her most recent trip.

“My daughter, she was eleven years old at the time, did a count on one of our trips in the September holidays last year, and she counted 39 remnants of animals between Ipswich and Toogoolawah,” Ms Garland said.

“It really is horrific as a parent. It’s one thing for me to have to see it as an adult, but to expose children to it repeatedly is just unfathomable. We put warnings on television to protect children from seeing distressing images, and yet we’ve got an expectation that they’ll just cope with all of this carnage beside the road.”

She spoke about a particular incident that has stayed with her.

“There’s a big Somerset Regional Council welcome sign as you drive along the highway, just on the outskirts of Fernvale, with a koala sign beside it. There were two roos hit in quick succession on either side of that road, and one of those carcasses rotted right beside those signs for months,” Ms Garland said.

“Thousands of people would’ve driven past it, and no one complained, and it wasn’t taken away. It’s a really tragic symptom of a society that sees animals as so disposable.”

The dead kangaroo was left to rot on the edge of the highway for months, right beside a sign warning drivers to be careful of wildlife.

She pointed out many regional communities relied on tourism and traffic to thrive, and an abundance of roadkill was discouraging to those passing through.

“People don’t want to come out and see dead animals, that doesn’t make them feel good. It’s in everyone’s best interests to spend some time and effort and money studying these issues.” she said.

Identifying roadkill hot spots and high-risk areas, and installing barriers or wildlife crossings are some of the measures that could help prevent further roadkill incidents.

Ms Garland urged people to write to their local ministers and members.

“Our wildlife needs us more than ever. They’re facing climate change and droughts, and they will be drawn continuously to the side of the road,” she said.

“Pick up a pen, and pick up a camera, and don’t walk past the roadkill, because while they keeping walking past, it will always be there.”