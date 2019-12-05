Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are searching for two armed men after the Glass House Mountains McDonald's was held up with a
Police are searching for two armed men after the Glass House Mountains McDonald's was held up with a "homemade knife" and a baton early this morning.
Crime

Staff held up with 'homemade knife' in McDonald's heist

Ashley Carter
by
5th Dec 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two armed men after the Glass House Mountains McDonald's on the Bruce Highway was held up with a "homemade knife" and a baton early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the offenders pulled up in a black Holden Commodore ute about 2.30am and one headed inside wearing a hoodie, concealing his face.

The man swung the baton at the front counter, causing it to chip, and demanded a sum of cash from staff members as he held them up with the knife.

A staff member emptied the contents of the till into a bag, which the QPS spokeswoman said added up to about $200, and the offenders fled the scene.

Beerwah Police officers this morning patrolled the area but could not find the offenders. CCTV will be reviewed as investigations continue.

Investigators traced the stolen number plates back to two cars at Wurtulla this morning, which also appeared to have had fuel siphoned. Photo: Ashley Carter
Investigators traced the stolen number plates back to two cars at Wurtulla this morning, which also appeared to have had fuel siphoned. Photo: Ashley Carter Ashley Carter

The Commodore ute, which was believed to have been stolen, also had stolen number plates, which were traced to Piringa St at Wurtulla this morning.

Police attended the address and found two cars parked on the road with one plate each stolen. It appeared fuel was also siphoned from the cars..

Officers were running for fingerprints on the two cars and hoped it would lead them to the offenders.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery beerwah coochin creek editors picks glass house mountains mcdonald's queensland police stolen car wurtulla
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes in orange issue call for fresh blood

        Heroes in orange issue call for fresh blood

        Community They’re the ones on the front lines in the community’s darkest hours – but now they need your help.

        Teacher closes the curtains on colourful career

        premium_icon Teacher closes the curtains on colourful career

        News Mrs Langlands has spent 30 of those years at Walloon and has reached a point where...

        Measles alert issued for Ipswich

        Measles alert issued for Ipswich

        Breaking Woman diagnosed with disease attended a number of locations

        Support services on offer for fire-affected residents

        Support services on offer for fire-affected residents

        Community Counselling is being offered to residents in the wake of devastating bushfires in...