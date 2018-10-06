Menu
Login
Crime

Stabbing victim did not know alleged attacker

Rae Wilson
by
6th Oct 2018 5:34 AM

A MAN has been charged with unlawful wounding after a stabbing incident in a Gladstone street overnight.

An 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street about 2.15am when another man approached him and stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

The teen received a puncture wound during the alleged assault outside a licensed premises.

Security staff from a nearby hotel restrained the armed man until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.

Investigations indicate the two men were not known to each other.

An 18-year-old Kin Kora man has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

He is expected to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

gladstone stabbing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    News Complete our survey about the Gatton Star to go into the draw to win a $500 shopping voucher

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Prepare to keep your animals safe this fire season

    Prepare to keep your animals safe this fire season

    News Prepare a bushfire plan this season.

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    News Crop damage estimated in excess of $750,000

    Local Partners