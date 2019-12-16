Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
Crime

Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

by Patrick Billings, Robyn Wuth
16th Dec 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast will spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Beenleigh Children's Court this morning.

Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook
Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook

The court was closed, with an application by The Courier-Mail and other media to remain in the court while the matter was heard was unsuccessful.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night while another 17-year-old stabbed in the chest and back survived.

court jack beasley murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        premium_icon Dress made of newspapers captures window shoppers’ attention

        News The winner of the 2019 Town Proud decoration competition has been decided.

        New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        premium_icon New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        News It’s going to feel like the region is being plunged into a deep fryer, with the...

        IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        News The complete list of 58 people fronting the Gatton Magistrates Court

        Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        premium_icon Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        News A simple plan to rename a troublesome road in a small town has met with a mass of...