Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Stab victim collapses in traffic

by Jessica McSweeney
13th Sep 2020 7:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A manhunt is underway after a man stumbled into traffic bleeding from a stab wound to the neck this afternoon in Sydney's east. 

The man believed to be in his 30s was found at Anzac Pde, Maroubra at 4.30pm by two off-duty paramedics who worked to keep the man alive before an ambulance arrived.

People rushed from their cars to try and help the man, who collapsed in the middle of the busy street.

A man and a woman were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Damian Shaw
A man and a woman were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Damian Shaw

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition for multiple stab wounds. 

A short time later a woman was found covered in blood at a nearby apartment building after bystanders heard screams coming from a stairwell.

She was loaded into an ambulance clutching her face, and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for minor injuries. 

Police established a crime scene at the apartment block before riot police stormed the building, searching for a man believed to be responsible for the stabbing. 

Police were told by witnesses that the victim was seen arguing with another man before he was stabbed.

Police are yet to make any arrests.

Originally published as Stab victim collapses in traffic

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail’s bizarre ‘show bag’ offering to rioting prisoners

        Premium Content Jail’s bizarre ‘show bag’ offering to rioting prisoners

        Crime Prisoners have been given junk food, chips and soft drink after rioting and trashing Arthur Gorrie jail, in what officers have dubbed show bags for criminals.

        Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Premium Content Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Crime National register of sex offenders needed

        Police hunting culprit who robbed farm shed

        Premium Content Police hunting culprit who robbed farm shed

        Crime FORENSIC investigators will attend the scene of a farm shed, from which a generator...

        Dad’s crushed up valium leads cops to search house

        Premium Content Dad’s crushed up valium leads cops to search house

        Crime Police have searched the house of a Laidley man who said bags of crushed up white...