St Patrick's celebrates a centenary of faith and service

ONE hundred years of faith and community will be celebrated in Laidley this weekend.

St Patrick's Catholic Church Laidley is celebrating its centenary year of the church at its current location.

Fittingly, the church community will gather on St Patrick's Day this Sunday, to commemorate the milestone.

Parish priest Father Noyichan said the day was an opportunity to reflect on the services church members both past and present had provided.

"It is more a celebration of the people - the people form the body of the church, so it's just to remember," Father Noyichan said.

The celebration will begin with a procession from St Mary's school to the church.

"(It's) symbolic of the community moving forward in their journey of faith," he said.

Afterwards, Father Noyichan will conduct a mass.

Following the mass, the crowd will gather for a special drone photograph to mark the occasion, with attendees forming a '100'.

The day will begin at 9am, and community members of all faiths are encouraged to attend.