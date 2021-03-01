Menu
St Mary's Primary School Laidley prep class of 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Education

St Mary’s Laidley prep students eager for class photos

Ali Kuchel
1st Mar 2021 6:00 AM
When St Mary’s Primary School Laidley prep students were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, their answers were bold, innovative and exciting.

The Gatton Star visited the prep class of 2021 for their annual photos, and asked each student a very important question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

From doctors to vets, teachers and midwives, there’s some exciting careers lined up for this bunch of Laidley preppies.

Check out the photo gallery below with all their individual photos and their career responses:

st mary's laidley
