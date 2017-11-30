Spur's break conventional mould with 'sustainable paradise'

CREATING A CONCIOUS LIFE: Roman, Jana Spur with daughters Lada and Zlata at their Spurtopia Homestead in Fernvale.

CREATING A CONCIOUS LIFE: Roman, Jana Spur with daughters Lada and Zlata at their Spurtopia Homestead in Fernvale. Francis Witsenhuysen

THROUGH living a sustainable lifestyle, Roman and Jana Spur are happier, more relaxed, healthier and are inspiring others through living by example.

The Fernvale couple began building a "sustainable paradise” on their property Spurtopia Homestead about a year ago and through running open days, workshops, talks and opening their home to the public they are proving that living sustainably is possible.

The Spurs are close to becoming completely self-sufficient on their suburban acre of land by growing their own food, running a chemical-free house, being solar positive and utilising recycled materials.

Their journey began nine years ago when they moved into a one bedroom rental apartment in Brisbane after travelling around Australia.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, Roman is a sustainable building engineer, who designs buildings in the most energy-efficient and sustainable way, while Jana worked in childcare, and is now a full time mum. Their main mission is to share practical and inexpensive ideas for sustainable living to inspire, educate and empower people.

When arriving at Spurtopia, Roman greets you with a huge smile and warm hug, you can sense he is a man living his passion.

"In less than one year we produce more food than we can eat from our home grown produce,” Roman grinned.

"Any excess produce we share with our local community. Gardening is so relaxing if you want clear your mind and it brings self-satisfaction.”

Roman, Jana Spur with daughters Lada and Zlata. Francis Witsenhuysen

The couple bake their own sourdough bread, brew kombucha and beer, ferment foods like yogurt, sauerkrout and make mead with their honey. They also make home-made chemical free household cleaning products, such as a citrus fabric softener from citrus peels.

They also have bees and chickens, though Roman admitted there is a need to buy some base ingredients to make some foods.

"They aren't expensive though,” he said.

"We won't ever be completely self-sufficient, but very close to it.

"We are energy positive on solar electricity and run on solar hot water. We are also nearly rainwater sufficient and we are waste free.

Most of the Spurs household items were free, second hand or were obtained through a barter system, which Roman soon realised people were more open too than he once thought.

"When we arrived from Europe we couldn't believe how wasteful Australian society is,” he said.

"You can establish a household from things that people are throwing away,”

Roman explained perfectly just how attainable living sustainably is.

"When you are doing what you are passionate about, it's like a different dimension to life,” he said.

"We are literally creating the world around us we want to live in. Living sustainably is a lifestyle - it's simple, healthy and very fulfilling life.

"You really don't need a lot of money to live and once you begin to do it step by step it becomes very easy - you just need to think out of the box and get out of the box.”

Roman Spur with a sun oven- an invention for baking all number of foods. Francis Witsenhuysen

The most important thing for the Spurs was spending a lot of time with their daughters Lada and Zlata to teach them these life skills.

Roman explained how living sustainably meant the family's living expenses were heavily reduced, allowing him the luxury of not being forced to work full time.

"I only need to work on average for one to two days a week, so I have plenty of time to spend with my family,” he said.

"I can produce more organic food and do more work with community which is really rewarding.

"Work for me is educating people which I do when I run workshops here and do talks all around Australia ... if you can call it work, for me it's a hobby.”

The Spurs host open days to the public and about 200 people turned out to their last one in September.

To check out Spurtopia events, inventions, inspirations, or to contact Roman for a private appointment head to www. spurtopia.blogspot.com.au

SPURTOPIAN TIPS