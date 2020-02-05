Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Springfield’s shock obesity rate

5th Feb 2020 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW data has shown some alarming statistics for those living in Greater Springfield.

According to the analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics data, Springfield-Redbank-North had an obesity rate of 43.1 percent, while Springfield Lakes had an obesity rate of 36.8 percent.

A total of 77.9 percent living in Springfield-Redbank-North reported doing little or no exercise, compared to 73.8 percent in Springfield Lakes.

The median age of death came in at 69 in Springfield-Redbank-North and 59 in Springfield Lakes.

A total of 48.8 percent of people in Springfield-Redbank-North reported eating enough fruit, compared to 50.3 percent of people in Springfield Lakes.

But the news was better in terms of smoking and drinking alcohol, with Springfield-Redbank-North reporting 19.3 percentage of smokers, compared to 12 percent for Springfield Lakes.

And only 14.2 percent of people in Springfield-Redbank-North admitted to drinking more than two drinks a day, compared to 11.6 percent in Springfield Lakes.

Meanwhile Redbank Plains has been identified as the epicentre of Queensland's obesity epidemic with 51.9 percent of residents there weighing in as obese.

The data also found Eight Mile Plains in Brisbane has the state's lowest obesity rate of 19.5 percent.

The data showed the number of Australians who are overweight and obese is the highest on record and weight problems are also linked to social and economic status.

The most disturbing development is that the proportion of people who are normal weight has plummeted from 43.5 percent of the population in 1995 to just 31.7 percent in 2017-18.

The proportion of Australians categorised as obese has nearly doubled from 18.7 percent in 1995 to 31.3 percent in 2017-8.

ipswich obesity springfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Lockyer, Somerset

        premium_icon LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Lockyer, Somerset

        Careers Looking for a change of scenery, or new job? Here’s a few to check out.

        FORECAST: It’s time to find your gumboots

        premium_icon FORECAST: It’s time to find your gumboots

        News Finally, a positive rain outlook that will have much of the east coast jumping (in...

        New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        premium_icon New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        Council News funding targets waste problems in the Lockyer Valley.

        How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        premium_icon How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        News The shelter was built in Toogoolawah during the second World War.