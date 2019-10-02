Spring temperatures to rocket to 40 by next week

WINTER will seem like a distant memory, with temperatures soaring into the 40s next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned temperatures in the region could reach more than 10C above average next Monday.

Meteorologist Dean Naramore said temperatures would start going up as early as tomorrow.

"In the next few days we should warm up to the low to mid-thirties on the weekend, then the heat really starts as we get into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the Gatton area looking to be around 40 degrees both days," Mr Naramore said.

Gatton will hit a high of 29C tomorrow, before reaching 32C on Friday.

The weekend will have highs if 35C and 34C, before hitting 39C and 40C on Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Naramore said the high temperatures are unusual for the region at this time.

"You might see something like this in late October, but to get it the first week of October, it obviously running earlier than normal," he said.

"It's not record breaking, we need to get into the low 40s to get records, but it's definitely above average and a lot earlier than we'd see it in any given year."

The hot weather is being caused by westerly winds, driving by a front moving through southern Australia and bringing a hot airmass with it.

"What that does is it drags the heat from the inland towards the coast," he said.

The the front is also bring clear, dry skies with it.

"Unfortunately we normally need heat and moisture (for rain) - and moisture is really struggling around the continent at the moment," he said.

"It's just going to be hot and breezy days with very dry air."