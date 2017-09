SMILE AND WAVE: The 2017 Laidley Spring Festival street parade rolled through Patrick Street on Saturday. Voice Kids Australia winner and Australia's 2016 Junior Eurovision representative Alexa Curtis waves to the crowd.

PATRICK STREET was lined with people on Saturday for the 2017 Laidley Spring Festival with the crowds eagerly anticipating the street parade.

Toogoolawah was also buzzing with family fun for the annual Teddy Bears Picnic at McConnel Park.

