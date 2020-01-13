Menu
THEY’RE OFF: Freestyle events at Gatton Swimming Club's 2020 WP KEMP Memorial event.
News

Spring carnival shapes swimmers for Australia Day races

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2020 4:00 PM

GATTON swimmers are heading into the upcoming Australia Day 800m Classic with a swag of places and personal bests under their belts, following the WP Kemp Memorial Sprint Carnival.

Held at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre, the carnival attracted participants from as far afield as Toowoomba, Stanthorpe, Warwick and Goodna.

“They come from a fair way,” Gatton Swimming Club vice president Liam Monaghan said.

“It was a strong turnout. There were 230 swimmers from 22 clubs.”

The annual carnival has been running for more than 35 years and showcases the best that South-East Queensland’s young swimmers have to offer.

The first races kicked off at 4.15pm on Saturday evening, with age-grouped events in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, as well as relay and feature events.

Gatton swimmers scored several places and personal bests over the course of the evening, with Emily O’Brien, Hayley Utz, Chloe Palliaer and Harrison Smith all achieving impressive PBs.

Dylan O’Brien set a club record in the 50m backstroke, while Courtney Ilka achieved several places and PBs in numerous events.

Mr Monoghan offered high praise for multi-class swimmer Zakery Sorensen from Warwick, who achieved massive PBs in both his events.

Place getters were presented with ribbons or medals for their events, with participants seven years or younger all receiving participation medals.

The overall winning teams were presented with trophies at the culmination of the event.

“Gatton Swim Club was honoured to have the members of the Kemp family there to award the sprint trophies,” Mr Monaghan said.

“Thanks to all Gatton Swim Club members who helped to make the carnival a success. We couldn’t do it without the support of all families.”

The full results of the Kemp memorial event can be found here.

The club’s next carnival is the upcoming Australia Day 800m Classic on January 26.

