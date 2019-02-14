Spreading some much deserved love on Valentines Day

ALL LOVED UP: Barry Wilks and Jonathan Rudduck from Gatton Freemasons Lodge spent Valentines Day morning giving flowers to patients and staff at the Gatton Hospital.

LOVE was in the air at hospitals around the region today.

At the Laidley and Gatton Hospitals, patients and staff were treated to some much-deserved affection.

Members of the Gatton Freemasons spent the morning handing out roses and cards to the lucky ladies.

Gatton lodge worshipful master David Green said the lodge gave up its morning to bring a little extra love the patients and staff.

"Just to say somebody cares,” Mr Green said.

The lodge first handed out the cards and flowers last year, and Mr Green said the response had been incredible.

"This act of friend ship and love wasn't something that a lot of them experience often and we were amazed by how many people teared up over it,” Mr Green said.

"We took that as an honour and a privilege to do it.”

He said the morning was a way for the lodge to give back on a much more personal level.

"A lot of charity masonry does is big stuff - buildings and facilities,” he said.

"This is just our way of giving out something locally.”

Esk hospital is also receiving a valentine visit later this week, and Mr Green hoped the lodge would be able to do more like it in the future.