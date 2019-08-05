Menu
Truckie's foot crushed, amputated after being run over twice

by Zena Chamas
5th Aug 2019 1:15 PM

RETAILER Spotlight has been fined $150,000 after a truck driver's foot was crushed when he was twice run over by a container transporter at a Melbourne distribution centre.

The business pleaded guilty in Werribee Magistrates Court last week to failing to ensure the workplace and its entrances were safe.

The driver's foot was crushed as he walked along a marked pedestrian area at the company's Laverton North site.

A shipping container was being unloaded from his truck by a mobile straddle carrier which struck the driver and ran over his leg.

The court was told a Spotlight employee saw the driver was trapped and signalled to the machinery operator who reversed the transporter back over the driver's leg a second time.

The man's left knee was dislocated, ankle broken and foot crushed, leading to the amputation of one of his toes.

Allowing pedestrians and mobile plants to operate in a shared space without adequate control measures was unacceptable, WorkSafe spokeswoman Julie Nielsen said in a statement on Monday.

"Unfortunately it is not an isolated example, and there have been many incidents involving machinery and pedestrians where workers have been seriously injured or even killed," she said.

Spotlight made a number of changes after the incident, including marking designated loading zones as well as decommissioning the piece of machinery.

The company has employed a security officer to direct truck drivers through the area.

amputation fine run over spotlight truck driver workplace health and safety

