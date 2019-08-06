Spot on Aussie Tokyo team becomes one step closer

SADDLED UP: Tom McDermott rides Elegance De La Charmille, at the Magic Millions Gatton World Cup Qualifier.

SADDLED UP: Tom McDermott rides Elegance De La Charmille, at the Magic Millions Gatton World Cup Qualifier. LMG Photography

TOM McDermott is one step closer to representing Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following two successful rounds at the Gatton Magic Millions World Cup Qualifier.

His clear first round aboard Alpha Activity earned him half a ticket to Tokyo and also made the jump-off with his second mount Elegance De La Charmille.

But it was his impressive jump off finale aboard European import Elegance De La Charmille that impressed the crowd.

As the last rider on course at the Gatton Showgrounds, McDermott and the nine-year-old mare stole the lead with a clear round and an impressive fast time.

"It was only her second show back since Aquis (in May),” McDermott said.

"She was a bit rusty at Caboolture (the weekend prior) but she put her game face on for Gatton.”

The course was designed to test both horse and rider, with combinations facing fences up to 1.6 metres high, and 1.9m wide.

However, McDermott, from Sydney, said his mare thrived under pressure.

"She's a gutsy little thing and tries her heart out every time she goes in the ring,” he said.

"She had a rail in the first round but jumped amazing in the second round. I think she thrives under pressure.”

McDermott also finished in seventh place with his second horse, 10-year-old gelding Alpha Activity.

The 25-year-old equestrian is no stranger to the competition scene, winning his first World Cup Qualifer at just 19.

He became the youngest horse rider in the world to ever win a World Cup Qualifier, taking out the Gawler, South Australia, event in 2011.

He hasn't ruled out the opportunity to represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and is hopeful to qualify on both horses.

"I'd like to get the rest of the ticket and see how I go with Alpha Activity,” he said.

The Qualifier was the first event in Australia for Tokyo eligibility.

Only two horse and rider combinations jumped a clear round in the first stage of the event, earning them half a ticket towards Tokyo.

The World Cup Qualifier was the spectacular class of the four-day program, which resulted in 230 riders and more than 450 horses competing across three arenas.

Event organiser Becky Jenkins said a record number of starters in the qualifier with 32 combinations tacking the course.

"It was designed to be testing and it proved to be without being gut busting,” she said.

"It was very challenging and technical.”

She said it was a fabulous weekend of showjumping, on a very well-prepared surface.

"We changed our set up for the venue this time and it was greatly received, and we have had some very positive feedback,” Jenkins said.

Magic Millions World Cup Qualifer Results

1st- Tom McDermott riding Elegance De La Charmille

2nd- Gabrielle Kuna riding Cera Cassiago

3rd- Merrick Ubank riding Alantinus

4th- Matthew Afford riding Kaluna Salute

5th- Chris Chugg riding PSS Levilensky

6th- Clay Simmonds riding Oaks Castanza

7th- Tom McDermott riding Alpha Activity

8th- Aaron Hadlow riding Vahlinvader

9th- James Harvey riding Tyrone Vdl

10th- Katie Laurie riding Cera Caruso

11th- Gabrielle Kuna riding Flaire

12th- Olivia Hamood riding Jane Fonda DVD