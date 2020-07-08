Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An ambulance on the beach where a person has drowned.
An ambulance on the beach where a person has drowned.
News

Sportsman feared dead in drowning

by Greg Stolz and Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, feared to be a high-profile Australian sportsman, has drowned on the Gold Coast.

The man, aged in his 30s, was spear fishing off 19th Ave at Palm Beach when the tragedy happened.

He is believed to have suffered a shallow water blackout just after 10.30am.

It is understood an on-duty lifeguard was on the scene and that surfers were involved in carrying the man from Palm Beach reef.

"Lifeguards provided CPR to the man until The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) arrived and took over," at City of Gold Coast spokeswoman said.

His family were on the beach at the time.

Emergency services are on the scene.

editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

        premium_icon NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

        Breaking Police have confirmed the age and home town of a man involved in a fatal crash this morning.

        Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        premium_icon Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        Breaking A man has died in a serious traffic crash on the Warrego Highway

        How recycling helps people with disabilities get a job

        premium_icon How recycling helps people with disabilities get a job

        Community Anuha will celebrate 35 years today, with its key focus helping people with...