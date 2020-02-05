Menu
Scott Morrison’s involvment in a spending scandal that has already cost him a minister will be front and centre in an investigation driven by the Opposition.
Politics

Sports rorts focus on PM in new probe

by Jade Gailberger
5th Feb 2020 7:14 PM
A new probe has been launched into the $100 million sports grants scandal by Labor.

Senate crossbenchers and the Greens yesterday supported an inquiry that will investigate the Prime Minister's involvement.

Former sport minister Bridget McKenzie resigned on Sunday following an investigation by Scott Morrison's former chief of staff, Phil Gaetjens, in his role as secretary of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time today. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time today. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

The new probe will be the third time the community sport infrastructure program comes under the microphone, after a damning report from the Auditor-General revealed the Coalition favoured clubs in target seats.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said a Senate inquiry with the power to call witnesses and require documents would "enable a thorough investigation of what roles Bridget McKenzie, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and any external parties may have played in the Morrison Government's sports rorts scandal".

Mr Albanese has also called on Scott Morrison to fund all projects recommended for a grant by Sport Australia.

In South Australia, Lobethal Tennis Club missed out on a $3372 grant.

Club Treasurer Di Farrell called on the Opposition to stop the "political ping pong". "What the inquiry is actually doing is prolonging it (reforms)," Ms Farrell said.

She called for the probe to be resolved quickly so that sports clubs could get grants.

"It's not about politics, it's about sport," Ms Farrell said.

