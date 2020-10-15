Menu
Maya Jama won’t apologise to anyone.
Fashion & Beauty

Sports presenter defends low-cut dress

by Shan Ally, The Sun
15th Oct 2020 7:37 AM

British sports presenter Maya Jama has hit back at criticism of her low-cut dresses and says she won't cover up after "putting on weight".

The 26-year-old TV and radio host defended her revealing outfits, insisting people are only "insulted" by her outfits now as she has a "fuller figure".

The broadcast star said she will continue to "dress how she wants, no matter what size she is" after some viewers complained about her revealing outfits on a BBC series about former England football star Peter Crouch called Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer.

Jama is clearly not worried about a little attention, wearing a series of revealing outfits on the hit UK show.

She told The Mail: "I've always worn the same thing but when I was slimmer nobody commented on it and as soon as you have got a fuller figure people are shocked and insulted by your body, so I found it ridiculous.

"'I've been wearing the same outfits, the same cut tops, my entire career and there was never really that many comments on it until I started putting on a bit of weight."

She added: "I was like, 'Gosh, if you're shocked at b**bs or even just a bit of cleavage on telly, I don't know how people cope when they go to the swimming pool or the beach because there's a lot more b**bs on show there'.

"It's a woman's body - I don't feel like it should cause such outrage. I'm going to continue to dress how I've always dressed no matter what size I am."

Maya Jama has defended her fashion choices.
She won’t cop any abuse from haters online.
This summer the Bristol-born star treated fans to a series of daring outfits that caught the attention of fans with many rushing to show their appreciation.

But some thought her fashion choices were a little too daring and made their opinions known on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Jama replied to one critic by writing: "If you feel uncomfortable by my b**bs sitting in my dress that's on you sis.

"We're all fighting for equality and similar treatment to our male counterparts. Don't let the side down by hyper sexualising my bod."

Jama says that she's developed a thick skin and now laughs off negative comments, saying that angry people online only want an outlet and often take aim at those in the public eye.

The presenter regularly shares photos with her 1.9 million Instagram followers and admits the abuse she gets doesn't affect her as she is happy with her body shape.

She added: "Everybody has got different ideas of what they have as an ideal body shape, some people want to look really skinny, some people want to look really curvy, some people don't care, some people really do care.

"Other people have their own opinions on how they prefer me to look but I'm certainly not letting that influence my own ideas."

Escapism ..

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

 

 

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

