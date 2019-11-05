Sports night gives recognition to top students

SKILL, strength, and excellence were celebrated at the Lockyer District High School sports awards night.

High-achieving students were awarded for their accomplishments during the event, which took place at the school’s Assembly Hall on the evening of Wednesday, October 23.

There were categories for both junior and senior students, as well as an overall House of the Year, which was accepted by Cunningham House Captain Sinead Cullinane.

Sinead Culliane, House Captain of Cunningham

Senior Female Sportsperson of the Year was Emily Armitage, becoming the first student in Lockyer District High School history to win this accolade three times in a row.

Over five years, Emily has won Swimming, Cross Country and Athletics Age Championship 13 times out of 15 attempts, and has proven her prowess at a range of other opportunities beyond the school carnivals.

Senior Female Sportsperson of the Year, Emily Armitage

The Senior Male Sportsperson of the Year was Mitchell Toohey, who swam in eight events at the Queensland School Sport Swimming Championships in March, before being selected for the state team for the School Sport Australia National Swimming Championships in Melbourne.

Senior Sportsperson of the Year Mitchell Toohey

Aden Cowdroy was the recipient of the Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year accolade, for his exceptional talents in the field of athletics.

His dedication to his sport was exemplified by the fact he was at the Athletics State Titles in Cairns during the awards night, with his award being accepted on his behalf by his brother Geordie.

Sophie Martin took home both Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year, and Netballer of the Year, having represented the school in numerous events and carnivals.

Junior Female Sportperson of the year Sophie Martin

Finally, Haydun Dunn received the Stuart Werth Memorial Award, being described as a dedicated, hardworking team player who demonstrated an excellent skill level and tactical awareness in a wide range of sports.