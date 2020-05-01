Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
‘I usually leave this but I don’t want a bar of it today’: Abbey Way hits back at sexist trolls targeting her online, after a simple comment turned nasty.
‘I usually leave this but I don’t want a bar of it today’: Abbey Way hits back at sexist trolls targeting her online, after a simple comment turned nasty.
News

Sports journalist Abbey Way slams sexist trolls

by Sally Coates
1st May 2020 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sports journalist and Channel 7 personality Abbey Way has hit back at sexist trolls who belittled her online.

At just 29 the rising star has worked for Fox Sports and is currently a Channel 7 sports journalist hosting cricket, racing and soon AFL, not to mention being the granddaughter of Olympic gold medallist Herb Elliott and married to Fox Racing journalist Ben Way.

She has also been hand-picked to cover the Tokyo Olympics alongside the likes of Bruce McAvaney, Johanna Griggs, Mel McLaughlin and Hamish McLachlan.

Way, Ricky Ponting and Brendon McCullum hosting the cricket on Channel 7.
Way, Ricky Ponting and Brendon McCullum hosting the cricket on Channel 7.

It is safe to say she knows a thing or two about sports.

Yet when she left a simple comment of a crown emoji on a picture of Nathan Fyfe on Channel 7's AFL Instagram page, that didn't stop a group of men needlessly trolling her.

"Lady wants a Fyfe," a commenter named Jameson Negri wrote, tagging four of his friends.

He then referred to her as a "bitty", which is a slang term defined as "bitch, girl, woman, especially one that is promiscuous" and accused her of deleting his comments - something she would not even have the opportunity to do since it was not her post nor her page.

He wrote "got a blue tick and tryna censor me", referring to Gelmi's verified status on the platform.

A screenshot of the 7AFL post where Way was trolled by random strangers, despite being a sports journalist.
A screenshot of the 7AFL post where Way was trolled by random strangers, despite being a sports journalist.

Gelmi called out the men on her personal Instagram, writing "I usually leave this but I

don't want a bar of it today. 'Lady' is a sports journo at the network that made this post AND a Freo (Fremantle) supporter. Grow up."

The prevalence of sexism and misogyny against females in sport online reached a boiling point last year when an incredible action shot of AFLW star Tayla Harris mid kick attracted a disgusting array of comments from men.

At the time, poster Channel 7 chose to delete the image rather than address the behaviour of the commenters, which was widely criticised, but Harris took back the power when she reported the image herself with the caption "Here's a pic of me at work … think about this before your derogatory comments, animals."

The now-famous photo of AFLW player Tayla Harris. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media)
The now-famous photo of AFLW player Tayla Harris. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media)

Her actions have since been immortalised in a bronze statue and the moment proved to be a milestone for women's sports and how female athletes are treated.

Since then Channel 7 have made efforts to closely moderate their comments and delete or ban sexist or depreciative comments, but many are still not getting the message.

Every post involving professional AFLW players attracts an array of negative remarks or others missing the point completely by complaining that their negative comment has been deleted.

However, for every negative comment there are many more comments or support, positivity or competitive spirit.

Originally published as Sports journalist Abbey Way slams sexist trolls

Seven Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 team. L – R:, Abbey Way, Mel McLaughlin, Johanna Griggs, Bruce McAvaney, Sonia Kruger, Hamish McLachlan, Trent Copeland, Lisa Sthalekar. Supplied
Seven Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 team. L – R:, Abbey Way, Mel McLaughlin, Johanna Griggs, Bruce McAvaney, Sonia Kruger, Hamish McLachlan, Trent Copeland, Lisa Sthalekar. Supplied
Tayla Harris with her life-size statue, commissioned by NAB. Picture: Alex Coppel.
Tayla Harris with her life-size statue, commissioned by NAB. Picture: Alex Coppel.
abbey way sexism social media trolling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE SEASON: ’Now is the time’ to prepare

        premium_icon FIRE SEASON: ’Now is the time’ to prepare

        Rural With recovery still underway from the last horrific fire season, fire services are pleading for residents to start preparing now

        Historical site’s big revamp during lockdown

        Historical site’s big revamp during lockdown

        Community Laidley Pioneer Village volunteers are busy preparing for a refurbished, restored...

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld

        REVEALED: The best home baker in Lockyer and Somerset

        premium_icon REVEALED: The best home baker in Lockyer and Somerset

        News We asked who was the best home baker in the Lockyer and Somerset, here’s who you...