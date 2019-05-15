Sporting stars lead with Faith

FAITH Lutheran College has the third best female long jumper in the under-17 age group in Australia.

Year 11 student Hayley Reynolds claimed the title earlier last month at the Australian championships in Sydney.

Hayley jumped a personal best in the long jump event with a distance of 5.62m, which earned her a bronze medal.

The 15-year-old also returned home with another bronze for her effort in the under-18 4x100m relay.

Lockyer District athletics club coach Bailey Pashley commended the young athlete for her efforts, especially in an older age group.

Alongside Hayley, former Faith student Caitlin Taylor also performed at the competition and was placed fourth in the under-15 100m.

Supporting students succeed at their sporting dreams is a priority for the staff at Faith Lutheran College.

Principal Janelle Anderson said providing the facilities was just one of the ways the college helped.

She said the college's new sports hall would provide students pursuing high level of sport the opportunity to train in a professional environment.

"We also have partnerships with clubs across the valley to ensure students are getting good coaching outside of school,” Mrs Anderson said.

The college is also a part of the Greater Brisbane Conference sporting competition to allow students to compete at a higher level.

Former Faith student Joel Brett made his A-grade debut for the Gatton Hawks Rugby League Club on Anzac Day.

Joel's debut follows his participation in the Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup as part of the Western Mustangs Queensland Rugby League representative team.

Faith's sporting stars

- Cassie Purdon: Commonwealth games high jump competitor

- Hayley Reynolds: Queensland athletics representative

- Mitch Mellor: Queensland athletics representative

- Caitlin Taylor: Queensland athletics representative

- Josh Stockhill: Australian athletics representative

- Rachael Wood: Queensland squash player

- Natalie Newton: Australian squash player

- Macie Brown: Brisbane Lions under-18 Academy

- Joel Brett, Jackson Morgan, Tyson and Dylon White: Mustangs rugby league representative players