Sport participation could take a hit from recovery steps

Dual sport players like Georgia Harris might find it harder to balance their commitments when COVID-19 restrictions lift.

CLUB participation across all codes may take a hit once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

With several sports organisations planning full seasons to make up for the four-month delay, some overlaps are likely.

Mackay Touch, which usually runs two seasons mostly in the off-season of winter sports, will now run in tandem with some of the most popular sports in the region.

Last year soccer, rugby league and Aussie rules all ended by August or September. This year they are likely to finish much later.

Mackay Touch Football president Jason Miller expected cross-code athletes would find it difficult to schedule in time to play should sport resume on the July 10 date given by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"(Touch) is a second sport - it will be interesting," he said,

"I'm not sure how we go about it just yet."

Instead of running the regular two seasons this year, Mackay Touch plans to make one extended season.

Traditionally Mackay Touch Football runs the first season between February and June and the second from July to November.

The new senior competition structure is predicted to start July 13 and run until early December. Seniors were able to run a few rounds before social restrictions caused the season to be suspended.

The fixtures should resume as planned when the competition gets back under way.

Juniors kick off in August, which gives the organisation a chance to plan how to limit the ground to 100 people a night.

"It will be a tight season," Miller said.

"Usually we condense seniors to a Monday, Wednesday night and juniors take over on the Friday. But this year we'll have to work on having some seniors play on the Friday night as well."

On Fridays, Miller said, about 500 people were on the pitches at any one time between 3-9pm, which would make planning fixtures difficult.