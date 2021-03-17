Menu
Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has been spotted exploring the Blue Mountains with her husband and their children.
Entertainment

Star reveals luxury holiday stay

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
17th Mar 2021 12:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thor star Natalie Portman has been spotted exploring the Blue Mountains.

The Hollywood actor, who has been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, recently embarked on a trip to rural NSW with her husband Benjamin Milipied and their children Aleph, nine, and Amalia, three.

Portman shared a rare photo with her French choreographer husband on Instagram, in what appeared to be a sponsored post with Visit NSW and One & Only Wolgan Valley.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Milipied in the Blue Mountains. Picture: Instagram
"Favorite person to explore the Blue Mountains with … @visitnsw #loveNSW @wolganv," she captioned the photo.

Portman and her family are understood to be staying at the luxurious Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley, where fellow actor Idris Elba was spotted last month.

Accommodation rates start from $3000 and can cost up to $12,000 per night.

 

The Israeli-born star arrived from the US six months ago ahead of filming for Thor, however production on the Marvel blockbuster was delayed until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portman, 39, previously commended the federal government's handling of COVID-19 during an appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor. Picture: Paramount Pictures-Marvel Studios, Zade Rosenthal
"The government has done a really, really incredible job … very grateful to get the opportunity to live like [normal]," she said.

"It's so different, all the animals are different, the trees are different, even the birds - there's like multi-coloured parrots flying around like pigeons. It's wild."

A rep for Portman denied reports claiming the Black Swan star and her family are considering a permanent move Down Under.

"Ms Portman is in town to shoot the film," a spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Sponsored content? Portman reveals luxury NSW stay

A photo from Natalie Portman’s Instagram.
