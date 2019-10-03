Menu
HEATING UP: Brian Mclellan, Madison Hebbard and Jason O'Connor.
HEATING UP: Brian Mclellan, Madison Hebbard and Jason O'Connor. Murphy's Creek Chilli Festival
Spicy Sunday of fun ahead for chilli lovers

Nathan Greaves
by
3rd Oct 2019 2:32 PM

THE searing spring is about to get a whole lot hotter, with the Murphy's Creek Charity Chilli Festival returning for its fourth year.

Listed as one of Australia's top 100 food festivals in 2018, the event promises plenty to see and do, even for those who aren't fond of the fiery fruit.

There will be live music, cooking demonstrations, international food trucks, and a variety of stalls.

The Murphy's Creek Tavern will be running a beer garden, and other special offers to coincide with the event.

Chilli enthusiasts will be able to buy fresh seeds, and speak with growers to pick up some new tips and tricks.

Younger visitors can keep themselves entertained by visiting the petting zoo, riding on ponies or in the miniature fire truck, or unwinding on the jumping castle and playground.

There will also be a range of competitions for visitors of all ages, with fruit and icy pole challenges for kids, and two fearsome chilli-eating competitions for older participants, as well as raffles.

Proceeds and donations from the event will go towards supporting Buy-A-Bale, the Lockyer Valley SES, and the Murphy's Creek Rural Fire Brigade.

The festival will take place at the Murphy's Creek Grounds, from 10am-4pm on Sunday, October 13.

To find out more, contact event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor on 0403320427.

