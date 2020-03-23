Spending, supporting local vital to keeping region afloat

SPEND LOCALLY: The region has experienced a decline in business. Pictured: Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson.

BUSINESS activity in the region has slowed as people try to self-isolate.

Cafes in the Lockyer and Somerset regions have felt the impacts of the spreading coronavirus, leading some change to their trading hours and others seeing a serious downturn in business.

Jak and Mo Taste Co, which was recently named the region’s third favourite place to get coffee, has cut its trading hours and now closes an hour earlier than usual, at 3.30pm.

It will offer takeaway only, following Sunday night’s announcement from Prime Minister Scott Morrison that, after noon today, all cafes and restaurants would be able to offer takeaway only.

Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson said while social distancing was likely to blame for the slowing of local business activity, “uncertainty” could also be a factor.

He said it was a responsible reaction in the face of the pandemic – but said the longevity of the region was fragile and would suffer if local spending were to dry up.

“Clearly you can see there’s not as many people out and about,” Mr Emmerson said.

“Which is probably a good thing as people do their utmost to make sure this thing doesn’t get any worse.”

But to keep people in jobs and the economy ticking over, spending is essential.

He said the uncertainty surrounding the situation meant there was no clear-cut way for people to respond.

“None of us know how we should be judging this – we think what other people are doing is crazy and others again aren’t taking it seriously enough,” he said.

“Somewhere in the middle is a balance and we’ll be able to look back and know who was right and who was wrong.”

Somerset Business Alliance president Mark Wells said it was similar in the Somerset, with cafes and restaurant attracting less business than usual.

The Dam Shed on Esk–Kilcoy Rd, at Somerset Dam, has felt the impact.

Steven Haynes, whose parents own the cafe, said the business had experienced a serious downturn.

“We have lost business because people are not going out as much,” Steven said.

Mr Wells said the key to minimising the impact of the virus impact on the region was for people to try and behave as close to normal as possible.

“We need to continue as we normally do, while being safe and taking precautions,” Mr Wells said.

“If we don’t support local businesses, which are the lifeblood of the community, they may not exist after coronavirus.”

He said local businesses, many of which employed locals, relied on community support.

“Everyone forgets that those are just families and they’re hiring people and paying wages,” Mr Wells said.

“If they’re not (able to) pay wages because they’ve shut down, then the people who work for them will be unemployed.”